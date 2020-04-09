Tesco security guard threatened ‘with knife’ when enforcing coronavirus system

A man police would like to speak with after a Tesco security guard was threatened with a knife when trying to enforce coronavirus guidelines. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

A supermarket security guard was threatened to be stabbed after he tried to enforce new shopping guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guard at Tesco Express on Christ’s Lane in Cambridge tried to explain the shop’s new one-way system to a man before he as threatened on Monday, April 6.

Police say the man threatened to stab the security guard and anybody else who got within a metre of him before putting his hand in his pocket, indicating he was armed.

No weapon was seen and the man eventually left the store on a black mountain bike in the direction of the bus station.

PC Luke Charlton said: “I am appealing for anybody who recognises the man photographed or has any information about the incident to get in touch.

“The security guard was simply doing his job, enforcing government guidelines to ensure public and staff safety, and was confronted with unprovoked threatening behaviour.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/23842/20 or visit the police website via: www.cambs.police.uk/

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via: crimestoppers-uk.org/