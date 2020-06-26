Advanced search

Woman, 86, ‘shaken up and upset’ after purse theft at Tesco Ely

PUBLISHED: 14:58 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 26 June 2020

Woman, 86, left “shaken up and upset” after purse theft at Tesco in Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

An elderly woman was left “shaken up and upset” after her purse was stolen from her bag while shopping at a supermarket in Ely.

The 86-year-old’s daughter said her mother was shopping at Tesco on June 23 when she became the victim of pick pocketing.

She alleges that “two women obviously working together as pick pockets” stole her mum’s bag, which was in a shopping trolley.

The daughter added: “I think it is about time Tesco put a sign up as this is not the first time, nor will it be the last.

“My mum is very shaken up and upset.”

The crime has been reported to police and officers say an investigation is ongoing.

“Officers also put out some safety messaging to alert people,” said a police spokesman.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to report it to police via 101 or online www.cambs.police.uk/report

