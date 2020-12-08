Video
Watch as Tesco employees record Band Aid ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’ cover
PUBLISHED: 10:56 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 08 December 2020
Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket recorded a Band Aid Do They Know Its Christmas cover to promote their foodbank collection. Picture: Jamie Ellam Visuals
Tesco employees have recorded a hilarious Band Aid classic cover in a bid to promote their Christmas foodbank trolley collections.
Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket have released their version of ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’ complete with new lyrics and a music video.
Filmed at the Fordham Road store, the brilliantly put together video shows staff waving and singing along to the altered words.
“A year like no other, this Christmas will be different but now more than ever we must support those less fortunate wherever possible,” says a message on screen.
“We support three local foodbank trolleys – if you can please donate much-needed items this Christmas to support those in need.
“Trolleys are behind the checkouts and your gesture will mean the world to those it helps. Thank you.”
