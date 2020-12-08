Video

Watch as Tesco employees record Band Aid ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’ cover

Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket recorded a Band Aid Do They Know Its Christmas cover to promote their foodbank collection. Picture: Jamie Ellam Visuals Archant

Tesco employees have recorded a hilarious Band Aid classic cover in a bid to promote their Christmas foodbank trolley collections.

Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket have released their version of ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’ complete with new lyrics and a music video.

Filmed at the Fordham Road store, the brilliantly put together video shows staff waving and singing along to the altered words.

Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket recorded a Band Aid Do They Know Its Christmas cover to promote their foodbank collection. Picture: Jamie Ellam Visuals Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket recorded a Band Aid Do They Know Its Christmas cover to promote their foodbank collection. Picture: Jamie Ellam Visuals

“A year like no other, this Christmas will be different but now more than ever we must support those less fortunate wherever possible,” says a message on screen.

“We support three local foodbank trolleys – if you can please donate much-needed items this Christmas to support those in need.

“Trolleys are behind the checkouts and your gesture will mean the world to those it helps. Thank you.”

