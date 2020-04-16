Jail for man who spat at and bit police officers after claiming he had coronavirus

Terry Simmons claimed he had coronavirus before spitting at an officer and biting another - after barging his way into a house, claiming he had COVID-19. He has been jailed for 36 weeks. Picture: POLICE Archant

A man who claimed he had coronavirus before spitting at an officer and biting another - after barging his way into a house, claiming he had COVID-19 - has been jailed for 36 weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terry Simmons, 32, was reported to police on Tuesday Apri 7 after he was seen banging on front doors in St Andrews Road, Cambridge, demanding to be let inside and threatening residents with violence.

Simmons barged his way into one house, claiming he had COVID-19, before he was forced back outside by the residents.

When officers arrived they spotted him trying to flee, but swiftly detained Simmons, who then spat at one of them as he was being put into the back of their van.

As he was being booked into custody at Parkside Police Station he again lashed out, biting an officer on his hand.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Apri 9l), Simmons, of Malletts Road, Cambridge, was jailed for 36 weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, using violence to secure entry and using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

He was also ordered to pay £125 in compensation.

PC Sean Feline said: “Assaults on emergency workers who are simply trying to do their job are completely unacceptable, even more so during this difficult time we are all experiencing.

“Simmons’ behaviour left residents, who had been following Government advice, fearing for their safety and their health.”