Sebastien Scaux (front), head coach at 10is Academy in Ely, has cut ties with Ely Tennis Club after 15 years. - Credit: 10is Academy

A tennis club that has cut ties with its partner of 15 years believes the move was “a logical step” in its plans to expand.

10is Academy ended a 15-year partnership with Ely Tennis Club (TC) towards the end of February.

Instead, 10is opted to move to King’s Ely, where club director Sebastien Scaux has been coaching for the last 10 to 15 years.

“We would like to thank the club's members for their support over all these years and in the past few months,” Mr Scaux said.

The move was prompted last summer when Mr Scaux was told by Ely TC that they were unable to cater for 10is Academy’s services.

“In September, after Ely TC's refusal to cater an ambitious tennis programme, 10is Academy opened a new tennis club at King's Ely,” he said.

“10is Academy welcomes anyone interested in something different, a club where everybody is given a chance to progress.”

Three organisations were approached by Ely TC to use its facilities for coaching provision, with two submitting formal tenders.

A spokesperson for Ely TC said that it “caters for everyone.

“Balancing court time for members with a coaching programme is always a challenge.

“Discussions on future coaching provision have been ongoing for over a year and it was decided to run a tender process to assess the market.”

The club confirmed that inspire2coach, which runs coaching programmes in Huntingdon and Peterborough, was chosen as Ely TC’s next coaching provider.

10is Academy has grown since they started coaching sessions for children around three years ago, boasting nearly 90 members.

"King’s Ely has always been very supportive of 10is Academy, especially after the lockdowns,” Mr Scaux said.

“Moving to King’s Ely was a logical step for us to develop our junior players, who now have the opportunity to train and actually play tennis.”

Mr Scaux has planned for professional coaches to take clinics at 10is Academy, including Davis Cup winning coach Louis Cayer.

The club looks to reach 100 members and by having a platform for further growth, including evening and weekend sessions, they hope to keep moving upwards.

Mr Scaux added: “Our coaches and players have found the school where we feel welcome and a place where the next generation is seen as the future.”