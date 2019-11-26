Advanced search

It closed 'temporarily' five weeks ago but police have no plans to re-open the public inquiry office at Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:07 26 November 2019

Ely Police Station has no plans to re-open the public enquiry office that closed in October - temporarily- because of staff sickness.

Ely Police Station has no plans to re-open the public enquiry office that closed in October - temporarily- because of staff sickness. Picture; ELY POLICE

Five weeks after it closed "temporarily" the enquiry office at Ely Police Station has no plans to re-open.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed that whilst the police station "is till operational, but the enquiry office remains temporarily closed".

The reason for closing it in October was said to be "due to staff sickness" but the latest statement from Cambs police offers no indication of when it may re-open.

Officers are still working from Ely and appointments can still be made for members of the public attend.

Those turning up to try and see an officer can use a yellow phone positioned outside the station.

Last month police said the office would only re-open "once the member of staff returns to work".

In addition to the yellow phone available outside the station, a police spokesman said people can report crime by calling 101 or via their website www.cambs.police.uk/report or take part in a webchat.

Lib Dem Rupert Moss-Eccardt, an unsuccessful candidate for police and crime commissioner, said: the reasons for the temporary closure "do surprise and astonish me. "Surely if someone is off sick there is someone else who could deputise?"

Last month Cambridgeshire police confirmed that the enquiry office remains temporarily closed and will only re-open "once the member of staff returns to work".

"The rest of the station is still working as usual," said a police spokesman. "The yellow phone is still available to use outside of the station and appointments are still being taken.

"At this stage, there is no fixed date but it will be re-opened as soon as possible."

Residents were told that the station had two support staff running the public inquiry office but one has recently relocated to another city for personal reasons and the other is off stick.

Mr Moss-Eccardt said: "Realistically you'd think they would have enough people to cope with illness."

It closed 'temporarily' five weeks ago but police have no plans to re-open the public inquiry office at Ely

