Teenage cyclists double target after 200-mile charity trek
- Credit: Lisa Malkin
Two childhood friends have smashed their fundraising target after completing a gruelling 200-mile trek in five days for charity.
Erin Malkin, 16 and Ebany Askew, 15, from Littleport decided to cycle the distance for cancer support charity Maggie’s after one of Erin’s teachers was diagnosed with breast cancer.
The pair travelled through the likes of Little Downham and Pymoor back to their home village over the February half-term holiday, and have raised more than double their initial £150 target.
Erin, who attends Ely College, said: “We started doing 20 miles a day then upped it to 30-35 miles to make sure we covered 200 miles in five days.
“We thought it would take more days (to reach 200 miles) to be honest.”
Erin and Ebany, who attends Witchford Village College, are thinking of doing a similar challenge this summer on foot, but their latest feat has still left them in awe.
Erin added: “I feel shocked; I didn’t expect to get £150 let alone double that.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/37zeS1N or for more information on Maggie’s, go to: https://www.maggies.org/.
