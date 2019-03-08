Teenage 'wannabe sprinters' arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage "wannabe sprinters" have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

Two teenage "wannabe sprinters" were caught by police after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor and found crashed into a tree in Snailwell the next morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vehicle was stolen overnight on Saturday (October 26) but recovered on Sunday morning (October 27) when officers were called to reports that a vehicle had hit a tree in Chippenham Road.

Police were able to arrest the 18-year-old men thanks to the help of a member of the public who spotted the suspects close to where the car had been left.

You may also want to watch:

"Thanks to a helpful member of the public, two suspects were located nearby," said police. "A short footchase ensued and both wannabe sprinters were arrested. They remain in custody."

The two occupants - both 18-years-old and from Luton - were arrested a short while later.

One has since been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The second teenager was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage. They are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on December 9.