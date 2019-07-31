Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

A 19-year-old is in hospital with serious head injuries after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely yesterday (July 30).

The road was completely shut while emergency services, including a Magpas Air Ambulance medical team, attended the scene just after 9.30am.

The vehicle, which contained two other passengers, stopped at the scene.

The teenager was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a critical condition.

According to police, the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 9.41am with reports of a man having fallen from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely.

"The vehicle, which contained two other people, stopped at the scene.

"Police and ambulance crews attended and a 19-year-old man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"He is still at Addenbrooke's in a critical condition."

The road was closed in both directions from A142 Witchford Road to B1411 Downham Road due to the accident.

The accident and closure affected traffic between Witchford and Chattisham for the majority of the day before they re-opened the road.

