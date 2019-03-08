Advanced search

Teenager 'stabbed five times' in Ely - victim in hospital with 'serious but not life threatening' injuries

PUBLISHED: 11:29 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 11 November 2019

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

A teenager was stabbed five times during a horrific incident in Ely on Saturday night.

The victim, a 17 year-old boy, is in hospital and undergoing surgery for nerve damage, says a family friend.

"It may not be life threatening but certainly life changing even if he makes a full recovery," the friend posted today on Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook group."He was stabbed five times."

"The shock and memories won't be wiped clean."

Two arrests were made following the stabbing in Prickwillow Road at about 8.40pm.

A police spokesman said the stabbing left the victim "hospitalised with serious but not life threatening injuries".

Bartlomiej Juchiewicz, 18, of High Barns, Ely has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Chase Crosswell, 19, of Chiefs Street, Ely has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (November 11).

