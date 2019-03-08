Cambridgeshire teenage speedway rider seriously injured in crash talks of a return to the track

Speedway rider, Sam Norris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A teenage speedway rider with Mildenhall Fen Tigers has spoken of his hopes of returning to the track following a life threatening crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"At times I thought I might not even pull through this injury but I have, so I've won this race," Sam Norris, 15, told the BBC.

The Cambridgeshire rider crashed his 250cc bike while racing for the national youth team the Young Lions at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow.

The meeting was abandoned following the crash in heat 23, which saw the teenager rushed to a paediatric intensive care unit in the city.

He was placed on life support for two days with what his family described as a "serious brain injury".

You may also want to watch:

Sam, from Linton, has been staying at a rehabilitation centre in Surrey on weekdays but is set for a return home shortly and a return to school.

"At times I thought I might not even pull through this injury but I have, so I've won this race," Sam told the BBC.

He is working to regain his fitness properly - and to return to the track, hopefully as early as next year.