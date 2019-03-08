Advanced search

Cambridgeshire teenage speedway rider seriously injured in crash talks of a return to the track

PUBLISHED: 15:22 11 October 2019

Speedway rider, Sam Norris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Speedway rider, Sam Norris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A teenage speedway rider with Mildenhall Fen Tigers has spoken of his hopes of returning to the track following a life threatening crash.

"At times I thought I might not even pull through this injury but I have, so I've won this race," Sam Norris, 15, told the BBC.

The Cambridgeshire rider crashed his 250cc bike while racing for the national youth team the Young Lions at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow.

The meeting was abandoned following the crash in heat 23, which saw the teenager rushed to a paediatric intensive care unit in the city.

He was placed on life support for two days with what his family described as a "serious brain injury".

You may also want to watch:

Sam, from Linton, has been staying at a rehabilitation centre in Surrey on weekdays but is set for a return home shortly and a return to school.

"At times I thought I might not even pull through this injury but I have, so I've won this race," Sam told the BBC.

He is working to regain his fitness properly - and to return to the track, hopefully as early as next year.

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left ‘mortified’ after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking ‘too long’

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left ‘mortified’ after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking ‘too long’

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire teenage speedway rider seriously injured in crash talks of a return to the track

Speedway rider, Sam Norris. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Together we can rock our little corner of the planet’ - Re-imagine in Witchford has John Lewis grant presentation

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

How to attend Witchford Village College Year 5 and 6 open day this October – when it is and how to sign up

Here’s how you can attend this year’s Witchford Village College open day for Year 5 and 6 students. Picture: Supplied/WVC

Cambridgeshire County Council needs £74m in savings over next five years

Cambridgeshire County Council needs £74m in savings over next five years. Picture: ARCHANT

Lib Dems storm from meeting at East Cambs Council accusing ruling Tory group of ‘governance farce’ and rules made up ‘as we went along’

Cllr Lorna Lupre (second right) leads her Lib Dem colleagues out of a stormy meeting at East Cambs District Council offices in Ely tonight after claiming the ruling Tory group was making governance up on the hoof over its council owned trading companies. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists