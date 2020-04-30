Artist offers virtual tour of his gallery for just 99p in bid to raise cash for NHS

Ted Coney is selling a virtual video tour of his original paintings for just 99p in a bid to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Ted Coney

An Ely artist is selling a virtual video tour of some of his original paintings for less than £1 in a bid to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ted Coney is offering a nine-minute in-depth video, showing off his family portraits on the theme of ‘Simultaneity’, for just 99p on his website.

He was scheduled to open a pop-up gallery on Waterside in the city for the twelfth season, but plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Coney said: “I was expecting to take my 1931 Morris Minor to the V.E. celebrations on Jubilee Gardens next week, until it was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“I was also hoping to open my pop-up gallery, Ted Coneys Family Portraits, on Waterside but this has also been postponed for the same reason.

“The Morris is part of the tour as it appears in some of my paintings.

“At the cost of just 99p, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together, you get to experience four of my paintings, in a nine-minute film.”

One of the paintings in the virtual tour - ‘Dear Reginald Owen’ shows Ted ‘flying’ back in time in his Morris to 1930s Hollywood, searching for a long-lost ancestor.

For more information, or to buy the virtual tour, visit: www.tedconeysfamilyportraits.co.uk/virtualpay