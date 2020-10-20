Time for bubbles as Mona celebrates her 100th birthday with new bathroom pod

Mona Garbutt received a dignity pod for her 100th birthday after moving to Cambridgeshire during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Taplanes Archant

A 100-year-old living in Cambridgeshire is enjoying a “new lease of life” after receiving a futuristic bathroom ‘Dignity Pod’ for her birthday.

Mona Garbutt moved to Pidley near Somersham to stay with her daughter and son-in-law after tighter lockdown restrictions were introduced.

The 99-year-old moved into the couple’s garden annexe which has been converted into a self-contained bedroom equipped with an en-suite.

For her 100th birthday, daughter Ann and son-in-law John wanted to complete the build with a fully-equipped custom bathroom.

Harrogate company Taplanes heard of Mona’s lockdown story and found out it was for her 100th birthday, so they go to work for a record turnaround.

Usually taking around a month to build the ‘Dignity Pod’ bathrooms, the company built one in a week and hand delivered it, gift wrapped, to her door.

Tracey Phillips, managing director, said: “Mona moved down to Cambridgeshire from her apartment in County Durham as the Covid-19 restrictions were limiting her active social life and number of visitors.

“After it became clear that it would be impossible to adapt the family bathroom to ensure Mona’s independence, Ann and John decided to convert their annexe into a bedroom and en-suite for her – and we were only too pleased to be able to help.

“It’s not every day somebody turns 100, and so we prioritised this project to ensure it was ready in time – our pods normally take around four weeks to produce but we managed to get this one ready within one week.”

Mona greeted the team on her birthday on October 12 and celebrated the occasion while sipping bubbly outside her new bathroom.

Mona, who enjoys playing whist and spending time with her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, said: “The bathroom was delivered so quickly and it has enabled me to have my own space, downstairs, and be independent.

“Getting it on my 100th birthday made a great day even more special and I’m very grateful to Taplanes for their help.”

Tracey added: “When the garden room is converted into a bedroom with en-suite bathroom, Mona will continue to enjoy independent living whilst being able to dine and socialise with her family when she chooses.

“Mona didn’t want to go into a care home, nor be restricted to her room, so converting an annexe with a bathroom pod provided the perfect solution.

“I’m really proud of the whole team - the way that they all worked to support the project meant it turned what could have been a stressful time for Mona, into a very positive experience.”

For more information, visit: www.taplanes.co.uk/our-products/dignity-pods/