Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teachers unite to promote 'world-class education' for young people in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

17 July, 2019 - 09:00
Teachers in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire will meet today (July 17) to discuss how they can support and inspire young people. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Teachers in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire will meet today (July 17) to discuss how they can support and inspire young people. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Archant

Teachers in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire will meet today (July 17) to discuss how they can support and inspire young people.

The inaugural Golden Thread Conference in Littleport will see teachers' share experiences from some of the £500,000-funded Opportunity Area (OA) projects.

It will celebrate some of the work projects have funded in the area, including communication and reading skills in young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and supporting those with mental health concerns.

It comes as the DofE revealed pupils across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire are less likely to achieve the national expected standard in reading, writing and maths by the age of 11.

East Cambridgeshire and Fenland Research School lead and conference co-organiser, Rebecca Pentney, will share the best ways to use teaching assistants in helping pupils become independent learners during the conference at Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy (LECA).

She said: "We are really excited to celebrate, support and inspire each other at the conference.

"We have worked so hard with this funding to have incredibly positive outcomes across the teacher sector.

"The conference will focus on the hardwork that has gone on in the area and focus on how that has impacted all pupils."

Headteacher Kate Bonney, from Robert Arkenstall Primary School, in Haddenham, will also showcase her OA-funded project to help families in more rural areas.

Christopher Jones, conference organiser and lead practitioner of teaching and learning at LECA, said: "Giving every young person the best start in life, whatever their background and wherever they come from, is a mission that unites teachers.

You may also want to watch:

"Today is a great chance for us to get together and share what works so we can make Fenland and East Cambridgeshire the best place to be a teacher or student."

Other keynote speakers will include Daniel Muijs, Ofsted's deputy director for research and evaluation, and Alex Quigley, national content manager at the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF).

Francois Nieuwoudt, a restorative justice expert, will talk about tackling behaviour issues by encouraging bullies, truants, or constant lesson disrupters to face up to their actions and the impact it has on others.

Children and Families Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said: "It's hard to understate the difference a good teacher can have on a child's outcomes, and specifically for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"The person stood at the front of a classroom can inspire and ignite that potential that exists in every child.

"That's why it is so important that we invest in training and continued professional development for the teaching profession - as they can be a driving force for improving social mobility."

The conference is funded by the OA and supported by The Active Learning Trust's LECA alongside East Cambridgeshire and Fenland Research School.

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Banksy artwork depicting Jesus on ‘military grade’ grappling hook worth £83,000 given to Ely Cathedral by anonymous dealer for display

The Grappling Hook (2017): A unique piece of art by the infamous Banksy which is now on display inside Ely Cathedral. Picture: Supplied / Ely Cathedral

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Two pupils from Soham will brave the shave for charity

Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Pictured shows William is on the left, Harrison and their headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Banksy artwork depicting Jesus on ‘military grade’ grappling hook worth £83,000 given to Ely Cathedral by anonymous dealer for display

The Grappling Hook (2017): A unique piece of art by the infamous Banksy which is now on display inside Ely Cathedral. Picture: Supplied / Ely Cathedral

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Two pupils from Soham will brave the shave for charity

Two pupils from Soham will finish term a cut above the rest as they brave the shave for charity. Pictured shows William is on the left, Harrison and their headteacher. Picture: ELSPETH BRIGHT

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Ely Standard

Teachers unite to promote ‘world-class education’ for young people in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Teachers in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire will meet today (July 17) to discuss how they can support and inspire young people. Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

A ‘moooving’ experience for Cambs fire fighters as they rescue a calf from the River Ouse near Ely

Firefighters were called to Holt Fen near Ely after reports of the animal being stuck in the water and unable to get out. Picture; CAMBS FIRE SERVICE

REVIEW: Rocky Horror at Cambridge Arts Theatre - the show where the audience just wishes they were on the stage

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: New Ely City striker arrives in style with hat-trick

New Ely City signing Ryan Harnwell in action for previous club Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City enjoy a gr-eight friendly success against Soham Town Rangers

Ely City boss Brady Stone. picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists