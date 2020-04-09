Protective shields and free accommodation for NHS workers as community rallies amid coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 April 2020
Teachers at Ely College are playing their part to help the community through the coronavirus pandemic by making personal protective equipment.
Staff from the design and technology department have been making protective face visors for health and other services, including for the Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, the Ely police service and Doddington Medical Centre.
Around 270 face shields have already been donated by staff who have volunteered to make them.
A spokesperson on the Visit Ely Facebook page said: “This is amazing, and we truly value their incredible efforts.
“If you work for the NHS or at a care home, or indeed know of someone that does, please get in touch via info@visitely.org.uk and we will pass the request to Ely College on your behalf.”
Meanwhile, staff at Hotel Barge Waternimf on Ely riverside are offering accommodation free of charge with access to facilities on board for three NHS workers on a short or long-term basis.
For more information, email ElyBarge@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page.
