Advanced search

Protective shields and free accommodation for NHS workers as community rallies amid coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 April 2020

Staff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELY

Staff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELY

Archant

Teachers at Ely College are playing their part to help the community through the coronavirus pandemic by making personal protective equipment.

Staff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELYStaff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELY

Staff from the design and technology department have been making protective face visors for health and other services, including for the Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, the Ely police service and Doddington Medical Centre.

Around 270 face shields have already been donated by staff who have volunteered to make them.

A spokesperson on the Visit Ely Facebook page said: “This is amazing, and we truly value their incredible efforts.

“If you work for the NHS or at a care home, or indeed know of someone that does, please get in touch via info@visitely.org.uk and we will pass the request to Ely College on your behalf.”

Staff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELYStaff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELY

Meanwhile, staff at Hotel Barge Waternimf on Ely riverside are offering accommodation free of charge with access to facilities on board for three NHS workers on a short or long-term basis.

For more information, email ElyBarge@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Most Read

‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Protective shields and free accommodation for NHS workers as community rallies amid coronavirus lockdown

Staff at Ely College have been making protective face visors for health and other associated services. Pictures: FACEBOOK/VISIT ELY

Cambridgeshire police issues plea to stay at home over the Easter weekend

Chief Constable Nick Dean has urged the public to stay at home over the Easter weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

£3,180 raised for family of ‘loved’ ambulance worker who is in intensive care with coronavirus

More than �3,000 has been raised in just 24 hours for the family of Jack Frost, an emergency medical technician from Ely, who is in intensive care at Addenbrooke's Hospital with coronavirus. Picture: AMBER BRADBURY

Tesco security guard threatened ‘with knife’ when enforcing coronavirus system

A man police would like to speak with after a Tesco security guard was threatened with a knife when trying to enforce coronavirus guidelines. Picture: Cambs Cops

Radio presenter completes his daily exercise while dressed as giant teddy bear

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Glenn Jones completed his daily walk dressed as a giant teddy bear. Picture: Twitter/@DancingGlenn
Drive 24