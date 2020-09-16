It’s the end of an era as Tea for Two -one of Ely’s most loved cafes- will close on Saturday

Tea for Two in Ely. Archant

TripAdvisor rated it as No 7 out of 19 Ely cafes – but that will be no consolation for its many customers as Tea for Two closes on Saturday.

The iconic Ely café has been an integral part of city life for many years, drawing in customers simply stopping off from shopping for coffee or enjoying a light al fresco lunch.

“Always happy, friendly staff” was how it was most recently reviewed on TripAdvisor but sadly its days are numbered.

The café, on Buttermarket, has issued a notice telling customers it is to close.

“Highly recommended for sitting out, watching the world go by while tucking into massive bacon butties,” was how one customer fondly remembers the café.

Restricted in space indoors – it has seating for around a dozen – it has prospered over the years with its outdoor seating area near the HSBC and is always popular with those working in nearby offices and shops at lunchtime,

But with footfall in the city less than it was pre-Covid and with an almost impossible task of surviving on indoor seating only, Tea for Two is to shut its door.

We approached the owners for comment – at the time of writing they have not responded.

However, they may be going but will not be forgotten by the many thousands who have enjoyed being welcomed and served there over the years.

And they issued this statement through social media. “We’re sad to say goodbye to our customers and thank them for the many years of memories, fun and the good times. And also the many new friends we have made. We would like to say a huge thank you.”

As Christmas approached last year, one delighted customer wrote: “Love this place. Have visited many times, always treated with a smile and food is fresh and delicious.

“Would recommend to anyone, excellent value for money compared to other nearby cafes. I hope this business is there for many years to come.”

And for one mum it will also be a café she will miss.

“This is the one place that I can get my son to eat bread,” she told TripAdvisor, “Good food competitive prices.”

And another satisfied customer told them: ““Wow, I was not disappointed. I ordered a chicken and mayo bap with mayonnaise and salad and a coffee all for £5.”

“The portions were so generous I did not need to eat for the rest of the day.”

Sadly, in the autumn of 2020, the world has changed.

