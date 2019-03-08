Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service.

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service.



The team at All Sacred Tattoo will be offering four especially designed tattoos with money going towards Petals.

The charity, that provides support for people who have had a stillbirth or miscarriage, had to suspend its counselling service at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, earlier this month.

It comes due to NHS funding bodies being unable to meet the cost of the service.

Paula Islam, from All Sacred Tattoo, decided that she wanted to raise funds for them as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Pictured are the tattoo designs.

Paula said: "We are a team of five ladies and three men and myself and another artist have experienced losing our babies so this is very close to our hearts.

"Petals offered me amazing support so I knew that I wanted to do something to support them during baby loss week.

"But this will also raise awareness of their current situation at Addenbrooke's, which I know that a lot of people are upset about."

Twenty pound from every tattoo will go towards Petals, with four designs to choose from.

It can either be just an outline of a butterfly or full water colour.

The tattoos will be available at the parlour in Main Street during Baby Loss Awareness Week from October 9 to 15.

"We have had a fantastic response so far and have already raised £350," Paula added.

"This is an opportunity to mark the lives of babies lost in pregnancy or soon after birth.

"We will be doing these beautiful tattoos to remember these special babies who were too special for earth."

For more information visit All Sacred Tattoo Parlour on Facebook or call 01353 860552.

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition by Petals in recent weeks to keep the counselling service in Cambridge.

Petals see 320 clients in Cambridge with an average of 97 sessions per month for women and couples provided by five counsellors.

To sign the petition to help them reach their 10,000 target, visit www.petalscharity.org/camtakeaction

