Ely tattoo artist who aims to boost cancer patients' confidence up for national award

PUBLISHED: 12:03 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 26 February 2020

Laura Marshall, founder of Eternal Beauty Company in Ely, has been nominated for a national tattooing award. Pictures: LAURA MARSHALL

An Ely tattoo artist who offers her inking services for free to charities and cancer patients to try and boost their confidence has been nominated for a national award.

Laura Marshall from Eternal Beauty Company was named as a finalist in the 'best medical areola tattooing' category at the fifth annual Micropigmentation UK awards (MPUK).

Laura, who founded the company in 2017, is one of only three centres in East Anglia that specialise in post-mastectomy tattooing.

"It is no great surprise that people can be left with an understandable dip in confidence from battles which result in surgical interventions," Laura said.

"These are monumental events that are genuinely life-limiting for some people.

"I am honoured to be recognised for these awards especially at a time where it is so hard to share my work on social media due to the type of images that we post which is often wrongly flagged or even banned for nudity."

Laura also plays her part in the local community, working with the likes of Addenbrookes and Nuffield Health hospitals, as well as supporting regional charities including 'Something to Look Forward To' and 'The Big C' with regular free treatment donations.

But without the use of social media to help promote her work, because of its sensitive nature, Laura is even more grateful for being recognised - especially for helping those dealing with personal issues.

"When I started Eternal Beauty Company, it was always with a view to help bring confidence and support locally to those who need it most, which is why I offer specialist treatment with the option to 'pay with a smile' and I hope this extends that philosophy," Laura added.

Sonia Anderson, founder of the MPUK awards, said: "This year we were inundated with hundreds of entries from all across the UK.

"We are delighted to say the judges have chosen the finalists for the Micropigmentation UK awards which recognise and reward individual and business excellence within the British permanent make-up industry."

The MPUK awards honours those for excellence across the cosmetic and medical tattooing industry, with judges comprising of industry experts such as brand leaders, revolutionaries and previous winners of the awards.

The awards will take place in May.

