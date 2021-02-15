Published: 1:01 PM February 15, 2021 Updated: 4:29 PM February 15, 2021

Ely-based mental health social enterprise Talking FreELY is holding a free virtual event with the aim of improving mental health and wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking place on Wednesday February 24 from 10am to 12pm, the virtual event will also focus on uncertainties around job loss and unemployment.

The event will include opportunities for information, support, signposting, wellbeing, and talks from guest speakers sharing their personal experiences on redundancy and mental health.

Guests will have the chance to book one-to-one sessions with stallholders who are experts on employment issues, a chance to receive signposting to organisations that can help with career advice.

Help for CV writing will also be available along with advice for businesses on updated employment law and advice on redundancy.

Guest speakers include Laurence Raynor and Richie Williams from Cambridge Rugby Club who will speak about job uncertainty in a professional sporting environment and the implications of injury from both a practical and emotional perspective.

Lauren Ephithite will also be sharing her experience of redundancy that resulted in a career change and how this impacted her own mental health.

Short wellbeing taster sessions will be given by breathing coach Jen Tiller as well as FRESH fitness studio owners Sara and Alice, all centred around managing self-care.

Anthony Sigrist, founder of Talking FreELY, said: "The impact of the global pandemic on mental health is far-reaching and will probably take months or even years to fully understand.

"But one of the things that's hurting people right now is the emotional turmoil of uncertainty surrounding employment.

"After all the hardship of the last year, it is really uplifting to know that we are surrounded by such a supportive and genuinely caring community."

The virtual event is supported by East Cambs Council and local businesses including Truth HR Solutions, Xpert Resourcing, Darren Laurence Coaching and Avocet Staffing along with East Cambs Advisory Service.

Book your free place at the event online or visit the Talking FreEly social media pages.