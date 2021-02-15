News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mental health social enterprise's free virtual event will help people struggling during lockdown

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:01 PM February 15, 2021    Updated: 4:29 PM February 15, 2021
Rosie Holliday is pictured handing over the cheque to Anthony Sigrist, who is the founder of Talking FreELY.

In November 2020, Ely-based mental health charity Talking FreELY received a £1,896 boost thanks to the fundraising efforts of King’s Ely’s head receptionist and her ‘memory baubles’ initiative. Rosie Holliday is pictured handing over the cheque to Anthony Sigrist, who is the founder of Talking FreELY. - Credit: KING'S ELY

Ely-based mental health social enterprise Talking FreELY is holding a free virtual event with the aim of improving mental health and wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking place on Wednesday February 24 from 10am to 12pm, the virtual event will also focus on uncertainties around job loss and unemployment. 

The event will include opportunities for information, support, signposting, wellbeing, and talks from guest speakers sharing their personal experiences on redundancy and mental health. 

Guests will have the chance to book one-to-one sessions with stallholders who are experts on employment issues, a chance to receive signposting to organisations that can help with career advice. 

Ely-based mental health charity Talking FreELY is holding a free virtual event on Wednesday February 24.

Ely-based mental health charity Talking FreELY is holding a free virtual event on Wednesday February 24. - Credit: TALKING FREELY

Help for CV writing will also be available along with advice for businesses on updated employment law and advice on redundancy.

Guest speakers include Laurence Raynor and Richie Williams from Cambridge Rugby Club who will speak about job uncertainty in a professional sporting environment and the implications of injury from both a practical and emotional perspective. 

Lauren Ephithite will also be sharing her experience of redundancy that resulted in a career change and how this impacted her own mental health.

Short wellbeing taster sessions will be given by breathing coach Jen Tiller as well as FRESH fitness studio owners Sara and Alice, all centred around managing self-care.

Anthony Sigrist, founder of Talking FreELY, said: "The impact of the global pandemic on mental health is far-reaching and will probably take months or even years to fully understand.

"But one of the things that's hurting people right now is the emotional turmoil of uncertainty surrounding employment. 

"After all the hardship of the last year, it is really uplifting to know that we are surrounded by such a supportive and genuinely caring community." 

The virtual event is supported by East Cambs Council and local businesses including Truth HR Solutions, Xpert Resourcing, Darren Laurence Coaching and Avocet Staffing along with East Cambs Advisory Service. 

Book your free place at the event online or visit the Talking FreEly social media pages.

