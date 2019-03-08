Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Everest summiteer Ricky Munday to give talk at fundraising dinner at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 14:38 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 25 April 2019

Everest summiteer Ricky Munday to give talk at fundraising dinner at Ely Cathedral. Picture: RICKY MUNDAY TWITTER.

Everest summiteer Ricky Munday to give talk at fundraising dinner at Ely Cathedral. Picture: RICKY MUNDAY TWITTER.

Archant

An evening dinner to be held in the Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral will see Everest summiteer Ricky Munday speak about his adventures.

Ricky achieved his lifelong ambition of scaling Mount Everest in May last year.

It was his second attempt after he had to turn back after reaching 7900m of the 8848m mountain in 2017.

Ricky has attempted some of the world's most iconic peaks, including Khan Tengri, Mont Blanc, Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya, Matterhorn, Aconcagua, Elbrus and Damavand.

The evening will form part of the Celebration of Business exhibition on May 16.

More than 100 different organisations will exhibit giving representation to a diverse range of business sectors.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be two seminars which will be free to attend, including the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce Grow Your Business breakfast brunch workshop.

Russell Beck, head of consulting for Impellam Group, will also deliver his a seminar called The Generation Game, pulling on the latest research to assess how millennial's are changing the face of the workplace.

The evening dinner will include a drinks reception and a locally sourced three course meal provided by The White Pheasant Restaurant.

Money will be raised for the Ely Foodbank - which is the cathedral's designated charity.

Tickets are priced at an accessible £25 per person for the evening event and can be booked via the Ely Cathedral Box Office at www.elycathedral.org/events or by calling 01353 660349.

There are still spaces for exhibition space which can also be booked through the website.

Most Read

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Offensive graffiti symbol painted on Ely park early today quickly removed - but who did it?

Offensive graffiti in Ely: this was discovered by an early morning commuter at Cherry Hill, Ely, today. It was later removed but the culprit is at large. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

‘I was happy I got caught’ says Turners of Soham assistant accounts manager as police arrest him at Luton airport after £214,000 theft

George Leech, 20, told police he was 'glad' to be caught as he attempted to board a flight at Luton airport. The assistant accounts manager had swindled Turners of Soiham out of over £200,000 - half which they got back. Picture; CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

‘We remember him with a tear and a smile’: Bereaved mother is face of new EACH charity campaign seven years after her son’s death

Bereaved parent Claire Wright from Cambridgeshire is the face of a new campaign as a cardboard cut-out of her will encourage people to donate items to charity. Picture: EACH.

Lack of charging points for electric vehicles in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire one of the barriers for take-up says RAC

Thinking of buying an electric car? Then Fenland or East Cambridgeshire may not be the best place in the country to do so. Picture: PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Two best friends from Ely gearing up for 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains all in aid of MIND mental health charity

Bethany Peryer and Alice Derry (pictured) are gearing up to take on a 117-mile trek in the Welsh mountains in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists