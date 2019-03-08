Everest summiteer Ricky Munday to give talk at fundraising dinner at Ely Cathedral

An evening dinner to be held in the Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral will see Everest summiteer Ricky Munday speak about his adventures.

Ricky achieved his lifelong ambition of scaling Mount Everest in May last year.

It was his second attempt after he had to turn back after reaching 7900m of the 8848m mountain in 2017.

Ricky has attempted some of the world's most iconic peaks, including Khan Tengri, Mont Blanc, Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya, Matterhorn, Aconcagua, Elbrus and Damavand.

The evening will form part of the Celebration of Business exhibition on May 16.

More than 100 different organisations will exhibit giving representation to a diverse range of business sectors.

There will also be two seminars which will be free to attend, including the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce Grow Your Business breakfast brunch workshop.

Russell Beck, head of consulting for Impellam Group, will also deliver his a seminar called The Generation Game, pulling on the latest research to assess how millennial's are changing the face of the workplace.

The evening dinner will include a drinks reception and a locally sourced three course meal provided by The White Pheasant Restaurant.

Money will be raised for the Ely Foodbank - which is the cathedral's designated charity.

Tickets are priced at an accessible £25 per person for the evening event and can be booked via the Ely Cathedral Box Office at www.elycathedral.org/events or by calling 01353 660349.

There are still spaces for exhibition space which can also be booked through the website.