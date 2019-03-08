Advanced search

REVIEW: Witchford’s Got Talent by Rosemary Westwell

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 01 April 2019

Witchford's Got Talent presented by Sarah Boor and Steve Barker. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Witchford's Got Talent presented by Sarah Boor and Steve Barker. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Talented performers joined forces for Witchford’s Got Talent, writes Rosemary Westwell.

The Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society (WADS) put on a fantastic show in the village college on Saturday and it was a very aptly named event indeed.

The show included an amazing array of highly talented people of all ages.

In particular, there were many excellent singers. There were soloists, duets and ensembles.

They were often accompanied live by talented guitarists or pianist Greg Lowes.

These amazing performers gave us popular songs, many of which came from the shows such as ‘Hamilton’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, and ‘Les Miserables’.

There were comedy sketches too and a delightful demonstration of baton twirling by Aaliyah Scrine.

Highlights for me included singers Sammy Webb, Charlie-May and Zak Wymer, plus ‘The Invisible Car’ sketch by Alex Lee, Jack Dyson and Josh Andrews.

Q from the James Bond films was wonderful as he lost his cool after being fed up with being taken for granted.

The whole show was enhanced by the highly entertaining repartee by the wonderful compères Sarah Boor and Steve Barker.

