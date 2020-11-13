Advanced search

Three men due in court for burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:32 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 13 November 2020

Three men, including two from East Cambridgeshire, are due in court charged with burglary. The charge relates to an incident in Fairview Grove, Swaffham Prior, on Wednesday. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Three men, including two from East Cambridgeshire, are due in court charged with burglary. The charge relates to an incident in Fairview Grove, Swaffham Prior, on Wednesday.

Three men, including two from East Cambridgeshire, are due in court charged with burglary.

Charlie Oakley, 28, of North Street, Burwell, Levi Mitchell, 36, of no fixed abode, and Tony Smith, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham, are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday November 13).

The charge relates to an incident in Fairview Grove, Swaffham Prior, on Wednesday.

The men were arrested in Rayne, Essex, on Wednesday November 11.

Oakley and Mitchell have also been charged with escaping lawful custody.

The charges relate to incidents in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 20 and October 24.

