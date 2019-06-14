Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fame for singing Sutton schoolteacher Stuart Green in football choir on BBC show

14 June, 2019 - 12:21
It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

Archant

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

The father-of-two, who is also a judge at this year's Ely Hero Awards, featured in the BBC Four documentary Our Classical Century that aired last night (June 13).

Stuart had the chance to perform with the FA Cup Choir while wearing the shirt of his hometown team Southport F.C. with pride.

The show documented how opera captured a whole new audience of football supporters in 1990 when the BBC used Pavarotti's 1972 recording of Nessun Dorma as their title music.

Former X Factor winner from 2008, Alexandra Burke, joined the group to watch them perform and share her experiences.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

Stuart explained how he was approached by the BBC to take part after performing in the front of 90,000 at the Wembley FA Cup Final with classical singer Alfie Boe in 2015.

He said: "In 2015 I won the honour of being Southport's representative to perform at Wembley that year.

"Last summer, Steve Thompson, who is musical director at Wembley, got in touch for this opportunity to get some of us back together at the Emirates to perform for the Our Classical Century programme.

"I wore my Southport shirt with pride and was delighted that I saw myself on TV.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

"Being part of the FA Cup Choir and representing my home team has been an honour and a privilege.

"Alex was absolutely lovely too, really genuine and what you see is what you get."

In recent years Stuart, who is a RE and ethics teacher, has been at the heart of the community organising the Sutton Beast run, working as a volunteer with a local museum and bringing together the community to sing at Christmas.

He continued: "Since Wembley the choir stayed in touch and over the last three years we have been invited to sing when Christmas lights have been switched on in Totton, Hampshire, which has become a regular reunion for us.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

"I'm sure the journey will continue on when the opportunity arises again."

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Fame for singing Sutton schoolteacher Stuart Green in football choir on BBC show

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

Fundraising efforts by Sainsbury’s in Ely sees £3,000 raised for local East Anglian Children’s Hospices charity

The cheque presentation at Sainsbury’s in Ely after £3,000 was raised for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists