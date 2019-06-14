Fame for singing Sutton schoolteacher Stuart Green in football choir on BBC show

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. Archant

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

The father-of-two, who is also a judge at this year's Ely Hero Awards, featured in the BBC Four documentary Our Classical Century that aired last night (June 13).

Stuart had the chance to perform with the FA Cup Choir while wearing the shirt of his hometown team Southport F.C. with pride.

The show documented how opera captured a whole new audience of football supporters in 1990 when the BBC used Pavarotti's 1972 recording of Nessun Dorma as their title music.

Former X Factor winner from 2008, Alexandra Burke, joined the group to watch them perform and share her experiences.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

Stuart explained how he was approached by the BBC to take part after performing in the front of 90,000 at the Wembley FA Cup Final with classical singer Alfie Boe in 2015.

He said: "In 2015 I won the honour of being Southport's representative to perform at Wembley that year.

"Last summer, Steve Thompson, who is musical director at Wembley, got in touch for this opportunity to get some of us back together at the Emirates to perform for the Our Classical Century programme.

"I wore my Southport shirt with pride and was delighted that I saw myself on TV.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

"Being part of the FA Cup Choir and representing my home team has been an honour and a privilege.

"Alex was absolutely lovely too, really genuine and what you see is what you get."

In recent years Stuart, who is a RE and ethics teacher, has been at the heart of the community organising the Sutton Beast run, working as a volunteer with a local museum and bringing together the community to sing at Christmas.

He continued: "Since Wembley the choir stayed in touch and over the last three years we have been invited to sing when Christmas lights have been switched on in Totton, Hampshire, which has become a regular reunion for us.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

"I'm sure the journey will continue on when the opportunity arises again."

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC. It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

You may also want to watch: