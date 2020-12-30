Advanced search

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to 'huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents'

PUBLISHED: 15:34 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 30 December 2019

"No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents" are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good.

Owner Carlene Bunten made the announcement on the public Facebook page Sutton Notices Board, saying that "it has become impossible to make a living unless you are fully involved 24/7 - something we've been unable to do with other businesses and a young family in tow".

She said: "Yes it is true, it is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce that the Anchor Inn is closing its doors at the end of the year.

"We have owned the Anchor since 2006 and worked there long before. It has been on the market for over a year now and with the current tenants leaving we have no choice but to close the doors at the end of the year.

"With no bank support, huge business rates, a massive increase in food costs, ever increasing minimum wage, pension provision for employees and increasing insurance costs as well as the voucher culture and cheap chains ruining independents.

"Please appreciate that this was a very difficult and emotional decision for us and certainly not one made without exploring every possibility.

"It has been a wonderful journey and we would like to thank all our customers over the years. We have met many great people and made some amazing memories at the Anchor.

"Happy New Year to all of our customers. Who knows what will be next - here's hoping 2020 will be a good one.

Since the announcement was made earlier this morning there have been dozens of messages of support for landlords Carlene and Adam Pickup.

One person wrote: "So sad! One of our favourite restaurants."

A second added: "So sad to see it go. It was one of the real gems of this village. Wish you all the best in the future."

A third said: "We've enjoyed The Anchor for many years and got engaged there in 2011. It's always been the most wonderful food and friendly faces - you will be missed. All the best in your next chapter."

Another added: "I only came to your establishment a few times but always received five star treatment. What a shame Sutton is to loose another part of its history. Wishing you all the best for the future."

