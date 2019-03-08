Messages of love for Mother’s Day

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Mother’s Day messages from Sutton Primary School

Rickwood, Joanna

Thank you for being my Mummy.

Lots of love Sophie.

Pitt, Louise

I love you very much Mummy.

Lots of love George.

Bullock, Becky

Thank for being my Mummy and for all that you do.

Lots of love from Francis.

Hill, Tracy

I love you with all my heart. Thank you for all the things you do for me.

Love from Lewis.

Drury, Sam

I love you Mummy. Thank you for helping me.

Love from Ashton

Smith, Linda

Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have a good day.

Lots of love from Daisy.

Little, Annette

I love you Mummy and hope you have a very good Mother’s Day.

Love from Dylan.

McGovern, Jacinta

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.

Lots of love Alfie.

Francis, Joy

I hope you have a lovely time on Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a total legend.

Love James.

Hills, Lisa

Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a star and doing the washing up.

Lots of love Dylan

Starling, Jo

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.

Love from Millie

Jjang, Yin

I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.

Love from Vivian.

Dadela, Aniela

Happy Mother’s Day Mummy. Thank you for being such an amazing cook. I love you.

Love Michelle

Docherty, Helen

Thank you for being a great cook and always keeping me safe. I love you.

Love Jack.

Sears, Elena

I wish you the happiest Mother’s Day.

Lots of love

Dima

Xue, Gan Ying

Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for working hard for us.

Love of love Ya Xuan

Bristow, Sarah

Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have a great day.

Lots of Love Sophie

Andrews, Vicki

I love you, have a wonderful Mother’ Day.

Love Theo

Barker, Jolene

I love when we play games together.

Lots of love

Brooklynn

Haynes, Lucia

Have a lovely Mother’s Day. I love you lots & lots.

Love from Carmen

Nurse, Eloise

I hope you have a great Mother’s Day. You have the best cuddles.

Love from Tom

Pearce, Michelle

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.

Lots & lots of love

Codie

Willan, Claire

You’re the best mum.

I love you with all my love & I will never stop loving you.

Laura

Sculthorpe, Elspeth

Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.

Love from James

Kottman, Nicole

You give the best cuddles. I love you so much.

Lots of love Eden

Smith, Jane

Have a great Mother’s Day. I love you lots & lots.

Love Jessie