Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Messages of love for Mother’s Day

PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 March 2019

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Mother’s Day messages from Sutton Primary School

Rickwood, Joanna

Thank you for being my Mummy.

Lots of love Sophie.

Pitt, Louise

I love you very much Mummy.

Lots of love George.

Bullock, Becky

Thank for being my Mummy and for all that you do.

Lots of love from Francis.

Hill, Tracy

I love you with all my heart. Thank you for all the things you do for me.

Love from Lewis.

Drury, Sam

I love you Mummy. Thank you for helping me.

Love from Ashton

Smith, Linda

Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have a good day.

Lots of love from Daisy.

Little, Annette

I love you Mummy and hope you have a very good Mother’s Day.

Love from Dylan.

McGovern, Jacinta

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.

Lots of love Alfie.

Francis, Joy

I hope you have a lovely time on Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a total legend.

Love James.

Hills, Lisa

Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a star and doing the washing up.

Lots of love Dylan

Starling, Jo

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.

Love from Millie

Jjang, Yin

I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.

Love from Vivian.

Dadela, Aniela

Happy Mother’s Day Mummy. Thank you for being such an amazing cook. I love you.

Love Michelle

Docherty, Helen

Thank you for being a great cook and always keeping me safe. I love you.

Love Jack.

Sears, Elena

I wish you the happiest Mother’s Day.

Lots of love

Dima

Xue, Gan Ying

Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for working hard for us.

Love of love Ya Xuan

Bristow, Sarah

Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have a great day.

Lots of Love Sophie

Andrews, Vicki

I love you, have a wonderful Mother’ Day.

Love Theo

Barker, Jolene

I love when we play games together.

Lots of love

Brooklynn

Haynes, Lucia

Have a lovely Mother’s Day. I love you lots & lots.

Love from Carmen

Nurse, Eloise

I hope you have a great Mother’s Day. You have the best cuddles.

Love from Tom

Pearce, Michelle

I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.

Lots & lots of love

Codie

Willan, Claire

You’re the best mum.

I love you with all my love & I will never stop loving you.

Laura

Sculthorpe, Elspeth

Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.

Love from James

Kottman, Nicole

You give the best cuddles. I love you so much.

Lots of love Eden

Smith, Jane

Have a great Mother’s Day. I love you lots & lots.

Love Jessie

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Messages of love for Mother’s Day

Our Mother’s Day feature in this week’s Ely Standard. Picture: ARCHANT

Cromwell’s House in Ely re-opened by Earl Spencer - and guest get a short history lesson in the Lord Protector ‘hero or villain’

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Council chairman bows out with with civic reception in the splendour of the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

Outgoing East Cambs Council chairman Peter Cresswell and his wife Rosalyn hosted their final civic reception in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. He thanked the dean and chapter for their courtesy in allowing the reception to be held there. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Netting to stop birds nesting to be removed from Ely school during Easter break

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Sharp increase in number of parents fined after children missed school in Cambridgeshire

Thousands of pupils are absent from school every day in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists