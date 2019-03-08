Messages of love for Mother’s Day
PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 March 2019
Archant
Mother’s Day messages from Sutton Primary School
Rickwood, Joanna
Thank you for being my Mummy.
Lots of love Sophie.
Pitt, Louise
I love you very much Mummy.
Lots of love George.
Bullock, Becky
Thank for being my Mummy and for all that you do.
Lots of love from Francis.
Hill, Tracy
I love you with all my heart. Thank you for all the things you do for me.
Love from Lewis.
Drury, Sam
I love you Mummy. Thank you for helping me.
Love from Ashton
Smith, Linda
Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have a good day.
Lots of love from Daisy.
Little, Annette
I love you Mummy and hope you have a very good Mother’s Day.
Love from Dylan.
McGovern, Jacinta
I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.
Lots of love Alfie.
Francis, Joy
I hope you have a lovely time on Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a total legend.
Love James.
Hills, Lisa
Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for being a star and doing the washing up.
Lots of love Dylan
Starling, Jo
I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.
Love from Millie
Jjang, Yin
I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.
Love from Vivian.
Dadela, Aniela
Happy Mother’s Day Mummy. Thank you for being such an amazing cook. I love you.
Love Michelle
Docherty, Helen
Thank you for being a great cook and always keeping me safe. I love you.
Love Jack.
Sears, Elena
I wish you the happiest Mother’s Day.
Lots of love
Dima
Xue, Gan Ying
Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for working hard for us.
Love of love Ya Xuan
Bristow, Sarah
Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you have a great day.
Lots of Love Sophie
Andrews, Vicki
I love you, have a wonderful Mother’ Day.
Love Theo
Barker, Jolene
I love when we play games together.
Lots of love
Brooklynn
Haynes, Lucia
Have a lovely Mother’s Day. I love you lots & lots.
Love from Carmen
Nurse, Eloise
I hope you have a great Mother’s Day. You have the best cuddles.
Love from Tom
Pearce, Michelle
I hope you have a lovely Mother’s Day.
Lots & lots of love
Codie
Willan, Claire
You’re the best mum.
I love you with all my love & I will never stop loving you.
Laura
Sculthorpe, Elspeth
Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother’s Day.
Love from James
Kottman, Nicole
You give the best cuddles. I love you so much.
Lots of love Eden
Smith, Jane
Have a great Mother’s Day. I love you lots & lots.
Love Jessie