New and improved Sutton Play Park thanks to £57,000 of grant funding
PUBLISHED: 09:52 22 January 2019
(c) Alex JP Scott 2018
Children who use the Stirling Way Play Park in Sutton will now be able to have a go on a zip-wire, spiders web climbing frame and roundabout thanks to a funding grant of more than £57,000.
The equipment project, which was funded by a £57,241.00 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund, also included a new safety surface being laid and additional swings for older children.
The park was officially opened by Councillor Mark Inskip, chairman of Sutton Parish Council, who said: “This is a fantastic upgrade to the Sutton’s play park.
“The new surface is a big improvement and the new play equipment will give children a much better play experience.
“We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN - has given to the project”.
WREN is a not-for profit business that awards grants for the community, conservation and heritage projects.
Richard Smith, WREN’s senior grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded open and ready to make such a difference to the children of Sutton.
“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”