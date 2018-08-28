Advanced search

New and improved Sutton Play Park thanks to £57,000 of grant funding

PUBLISHED: 09:52 22 January 2019

Sutton play park was officially opened by Cllr Mark Inskip, chairman of Sutton Parish Council, who cut the ribbon. Picture: SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL.

Children who use the Stirling Way Play Park in Sutton will now be able to have a go on a zip-wire, spiders web climbing frame and roundabout thanks to a funding grant of more than £57,000.

The equipment project, which was funded by a £57,241.00 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund, also included a new safety surface being laid and additional swings for older children.

The park was officially opened by Councillor Mark Inskip, chairman of Sutton Parish Council, who said: “This is a fantastic upgrade to the Sutton’s play park.

“The new surface is a big improvement and the new play equipment will give children a much better play experience.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN - has given to the project”.

WREN is a not-for profit business that awards grants for the community, conservation and heritage projects.

Richard Smith, WREN’s senior grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded open and ready to make such a difference to the children of Sutton.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”

