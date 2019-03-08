Stay out of trouble, court tells serial harasser after he's banned from talking to shop staff about his sexual orientation or mental health

A serial harasser has been banned from talking to retail staff about his sexual orientation or mental health.

James Shand, 40, of High Street, Sutton, near Ely, received a three-year conditional discharge, and was forced to pay £525 in compensation to his victims, serve a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and restraining order after being convicted on June 18.

Magistrate Chris Bowles told Shand to stay out of trouble

Norwich magistrates heard how on several occasions during August and once in October last year Shand approached members of the public in retail stores in Diss, engaging them in conversation and then afterwards threatening to report them to the police following the conversations.

Prosecuting, Corrine Gook-Hurren, told the court Shand had talked to people about mental health issues and sexuality which he knew would make others feel uncomfortable, and deliberately did so in situations where people would have to talk to him as required by their job.

He made also made several false reports to the police, causing officers to interview people regarding his allegations.

The court heard how one false allegation had been made against Jonathan Green, the manager of Poundstretcher in Diss. Shand engaged Mr Green in conversation in the store but later contacted the police and Mr Green's company, to make a complaint about the manager saying he had called him a "poof" and a "paedo".

Magistrates also heard how on another occasion in October 2018, Shand approached Kyle Ash at Roydon Service Station, shouting abuse at him while he was on the phone to a customer.

Shand was also found guilty of assaulting postal worker Emma Hastings while she was delivering post to Shand's former home at Nicholls Way, Roydon, near Diss, on January 8.

The court also heard of a third incident involving Daniel Lund, of Roydon, who was accused by Shand of threatening him during an altercation in the village.

The CBO stops Shand approaching members of the public or retail staff asking for personal information or engaging in conversation about his sexual orientation or mental health and he must not use electronic devises to cause harassment including filming, taking pictures or sound recordings unless permission is granted. In his restraining order Shand cannot contact members of staff at Myhills Pet and Garden, Diss, or enter Mere Street.