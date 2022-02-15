News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Village named as one of England’s best by archaeologist and author

Published: 4:30 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 4:31 PM February 15, 2022
Sutton-in-the-Isle near Ely has been named as one of England's best village's by archaeologist and author, Ben Robinson

Sutton-in-the-Isle near Ely has been named as one of England's best villages by archaeologist and author, Ben Robinson. Pictured is St Andrew's Church. - Credit: Archant / Facebook: St Andrew's Church, Sutton-in-the-Isle

A village in Cambridgeshire has been named as one of the best in England by archaeologist and author, Ben Robinson. 

Ben has shared his pick of the top 10 best villages in England, and Sutton-in-the-Isle near Ely is one of those chosen. 

The village won National Village of the Year in 2002 and is one that is set to adapt and succeed for many years to come. 

“Sutton was a great place to grow up,” he said. 

“My friends and I roamed free over the fields, playing and tracking wildlife. We fished and swam in the rivers. 

“We also skated on the frozen ‘washes’ in the winter and went sledging when it snowed.” 

He added: “Sutton has undergone the same sort of changes that many villages have experienced in the past 70 years or so. 

“It lost its railway station, banks, most shops and pubs, but gained lots of new development to house commuters. 

“The village moved on, but it retains character and features that evoke its heritage.” 

