Emily's garden sale gives kids a touch of happiness
- Credit: Laura Frear
A 10-year-old girl who raised over £100 to make ill children “feel happy again” is excited to launch fundraising efforts in the future.
Emily Frear of Sutton wanted to buy toys for the children’s ward at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but this was not practical at the time due to Covid restrictions.
Emily’s mum Laura said: “I said to her about drawing some pictures, so she drew some for them and gave them into the children’s ward.
“About two months ago, she said ‘I don’t use my trampolines anymore and I would to sell it with my other toys and books’.”
So, Emily decided to hold a garden sale selling items such as toys, books and DVDs, and raised £160 for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.
Laura said this is the first time Emily has raised funds for charity and that her daughter was pleased with the impact she can make.
“Emily was very happy because she knows the money she raised is now going to make poorly children feel happy,” she said.
“I like to think those children can use the money to get nice toys, arts and crafts to take their minds off them being poorly.
“The whole family are so proud of Emily.”