Advanced search

Emma, 10, gets creative with birthday clay to help key workers during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:08 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 18 May 2020

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

Archant

A 10-year-old girl has brought her local community together during the coronavirus lockdown by making her own NHS badges for people working on the frontline against the virus.

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOKEmma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

Instead of spending her birthday money on herself, Emma Cook from Sutton decided to put this towards NHS Charities Together, when she thought about making items from polymer clay she got as a gift.

Since Easter Monday, Emma, who attends Sutton CoE Primary School, has been creating badges, bracelets, pins, keyrings and magnets and has so far raised £515, and is usually seen delivering her items from her rainbow bag to villagers.

Laura Cook, Emma’s mum, said: “I suggested she used her money to make some more money, so we thought of making badges.

“She had some clay for her birthday, and I told a few friends and it went mad from there.

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOKEmma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

“I used to work as a teaching assistant (TA) at Emma’s school, so a lot of TAs and teachers were the first ones to buy the pins.

“The items are for anybody just so she could donate to the NHS, such as those working on the frontline or for people that know someone working on the frontline, like nurses or pharmacy workers.

“One of the local postmen gave some stamps and some would donate equipment, so she can keep going. She had some clay, but we had to buy more because she went through so much.”

Emma has sent badges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as to the United States and Italy after the idea was promoted on dad Daren Cook’s Facebook page.

Inspired by the rainbow pictures stuck on front windows during the pandemic, Laura believes her daughter has made around 150 items in total.

But although she may not have much time to continue helping residents once she returns to school, Laura thinks the idea has enabled people to play their part for others.

“I am really proud of her for doing it and amazed at how many people took up and got on board,” she said.

“I think she is pleased we have helped and wanted to do something to help. It was also good to keep her occupied!

“She is prepared to make more, but she will go back to school shortly so it’s good the demand has calmed down.

“It is a nice way to bring unity to the village and I think it worked really well.”

To donate, search Daren Cook on Facebook or go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1365894151.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll

More than 125 members of the St Andrew�s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

Emma, 10, gets creative with birthday clay to help key workers during lockdown

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll

More than 125 members of the St Andrew�s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

Emma, 10, gets creative with birthday clay to help key workers during lockdown

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Emma, 10, gets creative with birthday clay to help key workers during lockdown

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK

Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green to sing as part of NHS fundraising choir on FA Cup Final day

Ely Hero Awards judge Stuart Green will sing traditional FA Cup anthem ‘Abide With Me’ as part of a choir fundraising for the NHS. Picture: YOUTUBE

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Wisbech victim GoFundMe appeal: ‘He was an ordinary person from a little village in Lithuania, with a big heart and a hard life’

GoFundMe appeal has been set up to help the family of Mindaugas Arlauskas “who unfortunately, left us on the 9th of May 2020”. Picture; GOFUNDME
Drive 24