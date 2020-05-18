Emma, 10, gets creative with birthday clay to help key workers during lockdown

Emma Cook has been creating different items such as bracelets and badges using clay she got as a birthday gift for key workers battling the coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED/LAURA COOK Archant

A 10-year-old girl has brought her local community together during the coronavirus lockdown by making her own NHS badges for people working on the frontline against the virus.

Instead of spending her birthday money on herself, Emma Cook from Sutton decided to put this towards NHS Charities Together, when she thought about making items from polymer clay she got as a gift.

Since Easter Monday, Emma, who attends Sutton CoE Primary School, has been creating badges, bracelets, pins, keyrings and magnets and has so far raised £515, and is usually seen delivering her items from her rainbow bag to villagers.

Laura Cook, Emma’s mum, said: “I suggested she used her money to make some more money, so we thought of making badges.

“She had some clay for her birthday, and I told a few friends and it went mad from there.

“I used to work as a teaching assistant (TA) at Emma’s school, so a lot of TAs and teachers were the first ones to buy the pins.

“The items are for anybody just so she could donate to the NHS, such as those working on the frontline or for people that know someone working on the frontline, like nurses or pharmacy workers.

“One of the local postmen gave some stamps and some would donate equipment, so she can keep going. She had some clay, but we had to buy more because she went through so much.”

Emma has sent badges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as to the United States and Italy after the idea was promoted on dad Daren Cook’s Facebook page.

Inspired by the rainbow pictures stuck on front windows during the pandemic, Laura believes her daughter has made around 150 items in total.

But although she may not have much time to continue helping residents once she returns to school, Laura thinks the idea has enabled people to play their part for others.

“I am really proud of her for doing it and amazed at how many people took up and got on board,” she said.

“I think she is pleased we have helped and wanted to do something to help. It was also good to keep her occupied!

“She is prepared to make more, but she will go back to school shortly so it’s good the demand has calmed down.

“It is a nice way to bring unity to the village and I think it worked really well.”

To donate, search Daren Cook on Facebook or go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1365894151.