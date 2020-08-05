Advanced search

Aerial photos show blaze that destroyed barn, workshop and car

PUBLISHED: 14:54 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 05 August 2020

A barn, workshop and car were destroyed by fire after a blaze in Sutton Gault. Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service teams were called to Bedingham?s Drove at around 3.15pm on Tuesday August 4. This is an aerial view of the fire. Picture: ALASTAIR PIGDEN

Aerial photos show the scale of a blaze that destroyed a barn, workshop and car in East Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service teams were called to the barn fire in Sutton Gault at around 3.15pm on Tuesday August 4.

Crews from Ely, Chatteris, March and Huntingdon arrived at Bedingham’s Drove to find a barn well alight, spreading to another workshop and a car.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Crews returned to their stations by 7.15pm, before being reinspected later in the evening.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

• Sutton Gault is a part of the parish of Sutton-in-the-Isle. The name derives from the gault clay that has been extracted from there.

• The villag of Sutton-in-the-Isle was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, identified as Sudtone.

