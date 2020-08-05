Barn, workshop and car destroyed in blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:54 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 05 August 2020
Archant
A barn, workshop and car were destroyed by fire after a blaze in East Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service teams were called to the barn fire in Sutton Gault at around 3.15pm on Tuesday August 4.
Crews from Ely, Chatteris, March and Huntingdon arrived at Bedingham’s Drove to find a barn well alight, spreading to another workshop and a car.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Crews returned to their stations by 7.15pm, before being reinspected later in the evening.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
• Sutton Gault is a part of the parish of Sutton-in-the-Isle. The name derives from the gault clay that has been extracted from there.
• The villag of Sutton-in-the-Isle was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, identified as Sudtone
