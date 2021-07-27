News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fire fighters car wash raises £925 for charity

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:29 AM July 27, 2021   
The team at Sutton fire station raised £925 for The Fire Fighters Charity by holding a car wash on July 18.

One of the county's smallest fire stations raised £925 for charity earlier this month.

Sutton fire station brought out its regular crews to volunteer for hard graft – washing cars.

The annual event raises money for the Fire Fighters Charity and across Cambridgeshire other stations offer the same service around this time of year.

A spokesman for the crew said: "We want to thank the community for the support and huge turnout that we received.

"We also like to thank S&G Cars and OneStop for their support too.

"For those that brought us food and drinks over the hot busy day, we are extremely thankful and it shall not be forgotten.

"We can confirm the total raised at the event was £925.12.

"Us as a station, a service and The FireFighters Charity are overwhelmed with the fantastic support we saw. We simply can’t thank you enough.

"There’s plenty of red faces and awkward-looking tan lines but it was all worth it.

"Hopefully we get to see you all again next year!"


