Amber Coulson (middle), along with her husband Jordan and brother Sam Mills (pictured) , are all taking part in a skydive on June 4 in support of The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust. - Credit: Supplied

Three family members from Sutton are preparing to take to the sky next month (June) to complete a skydive in support of a charity close to their hearts.

Amber Coulson, along with her husband Jordan and brother Sam Mills are all taking part in the skydive at Chatteris Airfield on Saturday June 4.

The money the trio raise from the challenge will go to The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, which supports women who have suffered an ectopic pregnancy and their families.

Ectopic pregnancies occur when the embryo grows outside the womb. It affects one in 80 pregnancies and can be life-threatening.

The family decided to fundraise for the charity because unfortunately, Amber suffered a heart-breaking ectopic pregnancy last year.

Amber and Jordan were undergoing fertility treatment when they found out they were pregnant.

“After many years of trying to have a baby, we were over the moon when the test turned positive; the feeling was indescribable,” said Amber.

“We had got our miracle.”

Within days, Amber began to bleed and experience back pain. Fearing that she was experiencing a miscarriage, she sought medical help.

Over the following weeks tests were carried out and unfortunately a scan showed the pregnancy was ectopic.

It was located in Amber’s left fallopian tube and immediate surgery was required to remove her tube, along with her pregnancy.

“It was after this that I found The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust,” she said.

“They gave me a forum where I could speak to other women in my situation, and it really helped; it made me feel less alone.

“They offered support, resources, and comfort that no one else could give.”

Amber says that she chooses to share her experience with others to raise awareness of ectopic pregnancy but also to raise funds for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust because it is “such a fantastic cause.”

“The charity gives information that could save a life one day,” she said.

“To anyone who has experienced loss, infertility, miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, I want you to know that you are not alone in how you feel.

“I know it feels like the loneliest place to be, but you are a warrior, even if it doesn’t feel like it.”

You can donate to Amber, Jordan and Sam’s skydive by visiting their JustGiving page.

For more information about The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, you can visit www.ectopic.org.uk.