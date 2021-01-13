Published: 3:37 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM January 13, 2021

The new community Co-op store will open in Sutton on Friday, February 19. - Credit: Archant

A new village community Co-op store - set to open before last Christmas - will finally open next month after being delayed for nearly two months.

The new highly-anticipated food store in Sutton will officially open its doors to shoppers on Friday, February 19 after its festive launch was cancelled.

The launch was cancelled in December 2020 “due to unforeseen circumstances” caused by road works around the site on the A142.

Rebecca Mott, Ely Road Co-operative store manager, said: “We are delighted that we will finally be opening the doors and welcoming the community into our brand-new store in Sutton.

“These are not the circumstances that we ever imagined launching this fantastic new store in, but we are looking forward to being there with the vital food and essentials locals need in these uncertain times and to being a part of a great community.”

The store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday and will offer a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special.

This includes fresh fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, Irresistible product ranges, as well as a great selection of food to go, including hot food.

It will also offer Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus and foreign currency, as well as a Costa Coffee machine and a free cash machine.

Other features include self-scan till points, cycle repair station, customer car park with electric vehicle charging points, free hot and cold water refill station, phone charging area, indoor and outdoor seating areas and customer toilets.

In line with the latest Government guidance, the store will have a range of social distancing measures in place, including floor markings, external queuing, hygiene measures such as an automated hand sanitising station upon entry and safety devices such as plastic screens at checkouts and face coverings and visors for all staff.