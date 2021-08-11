Published: 11:23 AM August 11, 2021

Organisers of a memorial match are hoping the local community will turn out to honour a popular village clubman.

David Gibbs was captain, groundsman and chairman at Sutton Cricket Club, and encouraged younger players to join the club through a coaching programme.

Martin Paul, vice-president, played with David when he joined the club in 1978.

“He had the knack of getting the best out of every player and had the respect of all the team,” he said.

“Into the early 1980s, Sutton was losing a lot of its older players.

“David along with Clive Hughes, current president, had the foresight to see this becoming a problem for the club, with no second team at the time to replace the loss of players.”

David and Clive set up the cricket coaching programme after they approached secondary schools in Ely and Witchford, and from there, was able to form a second team.

The youth programme is still running today, as the club now boasts two youth teams and a Dynamo under 11s squad.

As well as cricket, David also ran a business with wife Margaret in Ely.

“Many of the youths he coached back then will remember and celebrate his commitment to them, as will some of us that had the privilege to have played cricket and spent time with him,” Martin said.

“David was a friend to all that knew him, and not only did he have the love and respect of all his teammates, but of the club’s opponents, too.”

A bench will be donated to Sutton Cricket Club in memory of David and funds raised on the day will go to the British Lung Foundation.

The memorial match between a David Gibbs Memorial XI and a Presidents XI will take place at the club on Station Road on Sunday, August 22.