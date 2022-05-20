Over £1,700 was raised by Nellie's Community Café for their two chosen charities, as cheques were presented. - Credit: Ian Stacey Photography

A village café ensured Covid would not get the better of their fundraising efforts by raising over £1,700 for two charities.

Nellie’s Community Café in Sutton usually chooses two charities to support over a six-month period.

But when it was forced to close in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Nellie’s had only completed four of the six months for their chosen causes.

So, after sending funds already raised for Parkinson’s UK and Poplar Farm Rescue Kennels, they presented the charities with an extra amount.

Parkinson’s UK received an extra £377 to add to the £1,336 already raised and Poplar Farm Rescue Kennels were presented a further £208 on top of the £458 raised.

Michelle Henderson, from Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to all at Nellie's Community Café who have made it possible to raise this incredible amount.”

Dave Linford, of Poplar Farm Rescue Kennels at Sutton Gault, added: “We are extremely grateful for the support.”

Nellie's Community Café is held on the second Wednesday and last Friday of each month at Scott Court, Pound Lane, Sutton between 10am until 2pm.

For more information about the café or to become a volunteer, call 01353 777224.