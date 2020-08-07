Three men arrested at homes in connection with burglary

Three ‘priority suspects’ were arrested at their homes in Fordham, Littleport and March in connection with a burglary in Sutton on July 13 and the theft of a motor vehicle in Longstanton on July 18. Picture: PXHere/For Illustrative Purposes Only Archant

Three men were arrested at their homes in Fordham, Littleport and March in connection with a burglary in Sutton.

The three ‘priority suspects’, aged 25, 26 and 30, were arrested by Cambridgeshire Police’s southern burglary team on Wednesday (August 5).

They were arrested in connection with a burglary on July 13 and the theft of a motor vehicle in Longstanton on July 18.

The 26 and 25-year-olds have been bailed to return to police on September 1 and 2 while the 30-year-old man has been released under investigation.

For online burglary prevention advice visit: https://bit.ly/30v0nsW