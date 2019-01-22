Advanced search

Proud moment for Sutton mum as her TV presenter son’s new six-part show is to air on BBC Four

22 January, 2019 - 16:11
Archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), who was born in Sutton, will explore Britain’s villages in a new six-part series on BBC Four. Picture: BBC

BBC Press Office

It is a proud moment for a Sutton mum today as her TV presenter son’s new six-part series about Britain’s villages will air on BBC Four tonight at 7.30pm.

Archaeologist Ben Robinson explores the country’s villages with the help of locals in his new show called Pubs, Ponds And Power: The Story Of The Village.

Ben, born in Sutton and now living in Huntingdon, will visit the Northumberland village of Warkworth in the first episode which airs tonight (January 22) on BBC Four.

“For me the story of our villages from the Normans to the present day is not one of sleepy rural idylls,” says Robinson. “It’s a story of purpose and power.”

Ben’s mum, Mary, who still lives in Sutton has said that tonight is a proud moment for her after she spotted her son in today’s edition of The Telegraph Newspaper.

She said: “He has always been a TV presenter and has done a number of shows before. He is known as The Flying Archaeologist.”

During the show, Ben visits villages in Dorset, London, Suffolk, Derbyshire and Cornwall – the final episode will air on Wednesday, February 6 at 7.30pm.

