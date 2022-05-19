News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Village toasts Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a memorable touch

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:06 PM May 19, 2022
Updated: 5:17 PM May 19, 2022
Queen's Platinum Jubilee bench in Painters Lane Sutton

This is one of three benches to be installed in Sutton to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Samantha Sharp

A village has decided to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by adding a touch of street furniture. 

Three new benches have been installed in Sutton to mark 70 years since the Queen’s accession to the throne. 

Parish clerk Rosie Hughes said: “I think it has gone down well. I think people are very appreciative we are commemorating the Platinum Jubilee. 

“I think the seats cost £800-900 and £1,700 to install all three seats and they will remain in place for as long as they last.” 

The benches, which can be seen on Painters Lane, Windmill Walk and Bellairs, were funded by Sutton Parish Council through a community infrastructure levy. 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee bench on Painters Lane Sutton

This bench, on Painters Lane in Sutton, is one of three to be installed in the village to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Samantha Sharp

Queen's Platinum Jubilee bench in Sutton

Benches in Windmill Walk and Bellairs, both in Sutton, have also been installed. - Credit: Sutton Parish Council

With one of the benches in disrepair, the latest additions coincide with the village’s existing benches to commemorate the First and Second World War. 

Ms Hughes added: “I think the celebrations will be good for the village and I think the parish council felt it was good to have some commemorative benches that will stay afterwards.” 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee benches in Sutton

Benches in Windmill Walk and Bellairs, both in Sutton, have also been installed. - Credit: Sutton Parish Council


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen
Sutton News

