On your marks, get set, GO at 19th annual Sutton Beast 10k

Family Fun Run - The 'Mini' Beast Copyright Rose and Spear Photography 2017

Entries have now opened for Sutton’s annual Beast 10k run, here’s everything you need to know about the big race.

Some of those who laced up their running boots to take part in the Sutton Beast last year. Some of those who laced up their running boots to take part in the Sutton Beast last year.

The race is now in its 19th year and lots of new runners are expected to take on the course – more than 600 runners took part last year.

New race director Michelle Bird will be taking over, and working with sponsors to offer a “family orientated event”.

Runners will receive a medal and an infamous Beast t-shirt, at the finish line at the race which takes place on Sunday, June 9.

The 'Tony Robinson 10k' The 'Tony Robinson 10k'

In 2016 Donovan Blake of ITV News set the runners on their way and the Mini Beast Fun Run saw athletes ranging from three-years-old to 73 take part.

This year it is unknown who will be setting the runners off.

The Sutton Beast race takes place in Sutton in The Isle and has been running since 2000.

For more information, visit: www.suttonbeast.com