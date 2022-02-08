An annual community run is returning this year after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sutton Beast event is back for 2022, with the 10km Tony Robinson Memorial and mini Beast fun run taking place on Sunday June 12.

The event, which is sponsored by Cheffins, starts at 9.30am at the Brooklands Centre, in Sutton.

Every finisher will receive a medal and there will also be live music, local food and family entertainment.

Michelle Bird, race director, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who would love to volunteer at this year's race.

"And we welcome local businesses to contact us if they have something that they would like to showcase at the event, too."

At the time of last year's cancellation, she said: “Everyone who works on the beast is a volunteer and we cherish the support we have for such a small local village event.”

To enter, visit www.suttonbeast.com. For more information, email info@suttonbeast.com





