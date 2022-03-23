Updated

A bomb squad responded to reports of a suspicious package in Cambridge city centre today (Wednesday, March 23).

Police officers closed roads after the package was found near the A1134 Chesterton Road at around 2.15pm.

Police put a 100m cordon in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has since confirmed that no controlled explosion took place and the scene was assessed as being safe.

Roads in the area reopened at around 5pm.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A suspicious package was found in Chesterton Road.

"As a precaution, a 100m cordon was put in place."

Along with Chesterton Road, Milton Road and Victoria Avenue were partially blocked near the Portland Arms gyratory (Mitcham's Corner).

There was widespread disruption throughout the city centre, with queues on Newmarket Road, Maids Causeway and Milton Road.

Bus operator Stagecoach East said that some of its routes were impacted at around 4pm, including long-distance route 905 between Cambridge and Bedford.

