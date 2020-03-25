Advanced search

Suspended sentence for Soham man found with a knife in a public place in the town

PUBLISHED: 12:57 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 25 March 2020

Soham man sentenced after Cambs Police find him with knife in a public place

Archant

A Soham man has been given a suspended sentence by a court after being found with a knife in a public place. Graham Taylor, 53, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on Monday (March 23).

He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He admitted carrying a lock knife in Hodson Close Soham, a weapon described in court as a “bladed article or which was sharply pointed”.

During the next year Taylor was ordered to undergo alcohol treatment under supervision, and various directions about this were made by the magistrates.

Taylor was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £122 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. He must pay this at the rate of £20 per month.

The offence for which he was charged happened on January 30, the court was told.

