Suspected hare coursers forced to walk home in rain after police seize their 4x4
PUBLISHED: 16:32 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 19 June 2020
A group of suspected hare coursers were forced to walk home with their dogs in the pouring rain after police officers seized their muddy 4x4.
The car was described as a “plague” on Cambridgeshire’s rural cops over the last week – luckily officers spotted it while out on duty.
The red CR-V was stopped and seized at the roadside, leaving the occupants, and their dogs, to walk home – several fines were also issued.
Cambs Rural Cops tweeted: “This CR-V has been a plague on the rural #OpGalileo forces for the last week.
“We caught up with them and issued multiple fines for traffic offences and dispersals as well as seizing their vehicle. #RCAT @CambsCops #safercambs.”
