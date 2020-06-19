Suspected hare coursers forced to walk home in rain after police seize their 4x4

This red 4x4 was seized by police following a number of rural offences � all of the occupants were forced to walk home in the rain. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops Archant

A group of suspected hare coursers were forced to walk home with their dogs in the pouring rain after police officers seized their muddy 4x4.

The car was described as a “plague” on Cambridgeshire’s rural cops over the last week – luckily officers spotted it while out on duty.

The red CR-V was stopped and seized at the roadside, leaving the occupants, and their dogs, to walk home – several fines were also issued.

Cambs Rural Cops tweeted: “This CR-V has been a plague on the rural #OpGalileo forces for the last week.

“We caught up with them and issued multiple fines for traffic offences and dispersals as well as seizing their vehicle. #RCAT @CambsCops #safercambs.”