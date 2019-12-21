Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken have vehicle seized

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized.

Officers spoke to the pair on Thursday (December 20) who claimed they were "just out for a casual stroll" - yet were 100 miles from home.

A vehicle in a ditch was also spotted; which has been seized for forensic examination.

Both men had injuries to their face and claimed having no connection to the untaxed and uninsured Cherokee, police said.

