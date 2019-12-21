Advanced search

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken have vehicle seized

21 December, 2019 - 09:48
Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized.

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICETwo suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Officers spoke to the pair on Thursday (December 20) who claimed they were "just out for a casual stroll" - yet were 100 miles from home.

A vehicle in a ditch was also spotted; which has been seized for forensic examination.

Both men had injuries to their face and claimed having no connection to the untaxed and uninsured Cherokee, police said.

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICETwo suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICETwo suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICETwo suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely mum Vickie loses more than six stone after joining slimming group

Vickie White, who has battled with her weight her entire life, joined Slimming World in April last year. She has lost more than six stone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Latest from the Ely Standard

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken have vehicle seized

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

66 entries to Ely Photographic Club’s third image competition of the season

Ely Photographic Club had 66 entries in their third image competition of the season on December 11: Wind Swept Arctic Hare by Richard Whitmore.

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Burglar who tried to hammer his way into Willingham Co-op flees empty handed

CCTV images of the moment a man tried to smash his way into a Co-op store with a hammer. Picture; CAMBS COPS

HORSE RACING: Cottenham’s Now Ben aims for successful homecoming at festive event

Undisputed in action at Cottenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists