Driver who left newly resurfaced A10 in Ely before rolling car into ditch fails roadside breath test and is twice legal limit

A driver who rolled his car into a ditch off of the A10 in Ely remains in custody after failing a roadside alcohol test. Picture: Archant / FILE Archant

A driver who rolled his car into a ditch after leaving the A10 at Ely remains in police custody after failing a roadside alcohol test.

The driver claimed he had 'braked sharply' before the incident which then caused him to slide off of the main stretch of road due to the conditions.

Police officers arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon (July 25) to find the wrecked car just off the freshly resurfaced section of the A10.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The vehicle had left the road and rolled into the ditch after the driver claimed to have braked sharply and slid due to the road conditions.

"A roadside breath test was conducted to which the driver of the vehicle failed at a reading of 74ug/100ml and was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol."

The legal limit is 35ugs per 100ml - making this driver more than twice the legal limit. He remains in custody pending investigation.

The spokesman added: "The driver of the vehicle came out uninjured, but is now facing an investigation into the offence. He is currently in police custody.

"Luckily, no other vehicles were involved. Drink driving can prove to be fatal in some incidents, especially in the afternoon when this RTC occurred with the roads being busy."