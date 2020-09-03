Suspected drink driver spotted ‘swerving across carriageways’ banned from driving

A suspected drink driver who was seen by police twice “swerving across carriageways” has been disqualified from driving for three years.

David Jeakins, 35, of Saffron Piece, Sutton near Ely, was seen by officers on Saturday, August 29.

Police were on an emergency call on the A142 at Mepal but noticed the silver Transit van he was driving swerve out towards the opposite carriageway.

A short while later they turned round and travelled along the same road – still on the emergency call – where they saw Jeakins’ van swerve into the wrong carriageway for a second time.

Later on, Jeakins was spotted a third time driving into Sutton and was stopped by the same officers at the end of a cul de sac.

Police noted he seemed drowsy and unsteady on his feet. He was asked to complete a roadside breath test, but refused and was therefore arrested for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Once back at the station Jeakins refused to provide a breath test for a second time and was charged with the offence.

Jeakins admitted the charge at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (31 August) and was sentenced the following day.

Magistrates handed him a three-year driving ban, a £120 fine and ordered him to complete an alcohol rehabilitation programme.

PC Steph Corletto, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis is treated with the same severity as failing the test itself.

“Due to Jeakins refusing to do a breath test we will never know the full story, but his demeanour led officers to suspect he had been drink driving which is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads.

“Jeakins is now disqualified from driving for a significant amount of time and I hope this case serves as a deterrent to others.

“I’d also like to remind people that they can help us make the roads safer for everyone by reporting anyone they think may be drink or drug driving to us via our dedicated hotline.”

The confidential hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads. Call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving