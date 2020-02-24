'Arsonists' torch car in early-morning attack - leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

Firefighters were left battling a car blaze until 5am this morning following a suspected arson attack in east Cambridgeshire.

One crew from Ely Fire Station was called to Upherds Lane at around 4am on February 24 after what firefighters believe was a deliberate blaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Monday, February 24 at 4.06am, one crew from Ely was called to a car fire on Upherds Lane, Ely.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. The crew returned to their station by 5am."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.