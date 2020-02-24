Advanced search

'Arsonists' torch car in early-morning attack - leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

PUBLISHED: 11:08 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 24 February 2020

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Firefighters were left battling a car blaze until 5am this morning following a suspected arson attack in east Cambridgeshire.

One crew from Ely Fire Station was called to Upherds Lane at around 4am on February 24 after what firefighters believe was a deliberate blaze.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Monday, February 24 at 4.06am, one crew from Ely was called to a car fire on Upherds Lane, Ely.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. The crew returned to their station by 5am."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit in Cambridge city centre. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

LETTER: ‘It is clear that Citizens Advice Rural Cambs has struggled to deliver all of the service level agreement’ says East Cambs Council leader as grant is axed

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council.

East Cambs Council freezes its council tax portion for a seventh year

East Cambridgeshire District Council freezes council tax for the seventh year rumming. Picture: Pexels

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Most Read

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Drink driver arrested for being almost three times the legal limit

A drink driver was arrested for being almost three times the legal limit in Cambridge city centre. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

LETTER: ‘It is clear that Citizens Advice Rural Cambs has struggled to deliver all of the service level agreement’ says East Cambs Council leader as grant is axed

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council.

East Cambs Council freezes its council tax portion for a seventh year

East Cambridgeshire District Council freezes council tax for the seventh year rumming. Picture: Pexels

Disgruntled employees ‘left without final pay cheques’ and told ‘not to come in’ after Economy Windows shuts up shop

At least 12 jobs have been lost at Economy Windows in Wisbech after they shut up shop without warning. Picture: Archant/Archive

Latest from the Ely Standard

Evening of entertainment and hundreds raised for charity at Mayor of Ely’s annual ‘community celebration’

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse’s civic party held at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: Supplied/Mike Rouse

East Cambs Council freezes its council tax portion for a seventh year

East Cambridgeshire District Council freezes council tax for the seventh year rumming. Picture: Pexels

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

RUGBY: Missed conversions prove costly for Ely Tigers in Eastern Counties League defeat

Matt McCarthy gets tackled for Ely Tigers at Thurston. Picture: STEVE WELLS

LETTER: ‘It is clear that Citizens Advice Rural Cambs has struggled to deliver all of the service level agreement’ says East Cambs Council leader as grant is axed

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council.
Drive 24