Advanced search

City of Ely Flower Club member recognised for loyal service

PUBLISHED: 11:34 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 23 December 2019

MARGARET DOOLING

Susan Piper (right) was recognised for her service to City of Ely Flower Club at an open evening this month, Picture: MARGARET DOOLING

Susan Piper (right) was recognised for her service to City of Ely Flower Club at an open evening this month, Picture: MARGARET DOOLING

Archant

A loyal member of City of Ely Flower Club has been recognised for her long service.

At our open evening in Needhams Hall, Ely College on December 5, club member Susan Piper was presented with a NAFAS 50 years continuous service certificate by NAFAS area chairman of the East of England, Lesley Fairman.

Susan was formerly a member of Littleport & District Flower Club and has been a member of the City of Ely Flower Club since its formation in 1972.

You may also want to watch:

She served as president from 1983-1986 and assistant secretary for a number of years. Members of the City of Ely Flower Club also wished to honour Susan for her long service and she was made an honorary member of the club.

Susan was thrilled to receive these awards and thanked everyone.

The City of Ely Flower Club meet on the first Thursday of the month.

For more information, visit https://www.nafas.org.uk/clubs/city-of-ely-flower-club/.

Most Read

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs

Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs. Picture: Emmaus Cambridge

Gotcha! Police leave their Christmas meal to catch man wanted on prison recall

A man wanted on a recall was sent back to prison after he was spotted by officers on their Christmas party night out in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Man in kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded A1101 at Welney

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs

Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs. Picture: Emmaus Cambridge

Gotcha! Police leave their Christmas meal to catch man wanted on prison recall

A man wanted on a recall was sent back to prison after he was spotted by officers on their Christmas party night out in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

City of Ely Flower Club member recognised for loyal service

Susan Piper (right) was recognised for her service to City of Ely Flower Club at an open evening this month, Picture: MARGARET DOOLING

Woman dials 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her ‘a** is on fire’ after eating chicken korma

The unnamed woman dialled 999 to tell Cambridgeshire police her �a** is on fire� after eating a chicken korma. Picture: Wiki/NEEDPIX

REVIEW: Full of epic lightsaber battles and eye-popping cinematography, The Rise of the Skywalker is a thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga

The Rise of the Skywalker is a fittingly thrilling finale to the Star Wars saga, which began 42 years ago. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Additional stop-checks introduced as Cambs cops crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

The handful of faces of those jailed this year for drink and drug driving offences amid Cambs cops’ crackdown this Christmas. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Council invites the community to have its say on draft climate and environment strategy

A consultation has been launched to reduce Cambridgeshire’s carbon footprint and to support others in their efforts. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists