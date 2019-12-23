City of Ely Flower Club member recognised for loyal service

Susan Piper (right) was recognised for her service to City of Ely Flower Club at an open evening this month, Picture: MARGARET DOOLING Archant

A loyal member of City of Ely Flower Club has been recognised for her long service.

At our open evening in Needhams Hall, Ely College on December 5, club member Susan Piper was presented with a NAFAS 50 years continuous service certificate by NAFAS area chairman of the East of England, Lesley Fairman.

Susan was formerly a member of Littleport & District Flower Club and has been a member of the City of Ely Flower Club since its formation in 1972.

She served as president from 1983-1986 and assistant secretary for a number of years. Members of the City of Ely Flower Club also wished to honour Susan for her long service and she was made an honorary member of the club.

Susan was thrilled to receive these awards and thanked everyone.

The City of Ely Flower Club meet on the first Thursday of the month.

For more information, visit https://www.nafas.org.uk/clubs/city-of-ely-flower-club/.